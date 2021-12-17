Advertisement

Florida's unemployment numbers fall slightly in November

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Unemployment numbers continue to be strong in Florida, according to the latest figures released by the state Friday.

Numbers provided by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity show that the unemployment rate was 4.5 percent in November, down 0.1 percentage from October.

Florida's unemployment rate is slightly above the U.S. unemployment rate of 4.2 percent.

There are currently about 483,000 jobless Floridians out of a work force of more than 10.6 million.

The state's current unemployment rate is down 0.9 percent from a year ago.

Below is a breakdown of current unemployment numbers for Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast:

  • Palm Beach: November 2021: 3.5%, down from 4% in October
  • Martin: November 2021 3.1%, down from 3.3% in October
  • St. Lucie: November 2021: 4.1%, down from 4.5% in October
  • Indian River: November 2021: 3.9%, down from 4.3% in October
  • Okeechobee: November 2021: 3.8%, down from 4.1% in October

Monroe County currently has the state's lowest unemployment rate at 2.2 percent with Putnam County having the highest rate at 5.4 percent in November.

Statistics provided by the state show that Florida lost more than 1.2 million jobs at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 but has since gained back 91.2 percent of those jobs lost.

Reporter Matt Sczesny is working on this story and will have a full report on NewsChannel 5 at 6.

