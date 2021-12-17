Advertisement

FSU, UCF hoops game in South Florida canceled because of COVID-19

Florida State guard Anthony Polite (2) is mobbed by teammates after he received the MVP trophy...
Florida State guard Anthony Polite (2) is mobbed by teammates after he received the MVP trophy after an NCAA college basketball game against South Florida, part of the Orange Bowl Classic tournament, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Sunrise, Fla. Florida State defeated South Florida 66-60. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The second game of the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic between Florida State and Central Florida has been canceled.

A news release issued Friday afternoon by the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic said the game was canceled because of COVID-19 protocols.

The game was scheduled to be played Saturday afternoon at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise.

"At the time of this release, UCF is still scheduled to make the trip to South Florida and hopes to find a replacement opponent," the news release said. "In the event a replacement opponent is found, a public announcement will be made immediately."

The first game between Florida and South Florida is still scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m.

Last year's in-season tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Threat found in bathroom at Fort Pierce school
Palm Beach County School District approves 24/7 tutoring service
Death investigated in Vero Beach after bloody body found
All-clear given following incident at Homestead Air Reserve Base

Latest News

New proposed plans for former IBM campus
Florida's coronavirus cases more than double in past week to 28,841; cases' increase 194 after 325
Boil water notice in effect for part of Delray Beach
New eye medication designed to correct poor vision that comes with age