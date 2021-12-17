Group of children celebrates Christmas early with 'Shop with a Cop' event

A group of West Palm Beach children was able to celebrate Christmas early with a "Shop with a Cop" event at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

At the event, food was served, there were train rides, lots of presents, and the special appearance of Santa.

"Our gifts range from Star Wars to OMG Dolls, to bicycles to kitchens, to all kinds of electronics," Valerie Moore with the Palm Beach Police Department said.

Moore is one of the organizers of the event. She said it's that time of the year to bless those in need.

"There are so many families out there we know suffering from COVID over the years," she said. "And, just because there are so many low-income families that aren't blessed as others, we want to pass that blessing to as many families as possible."

Thursday night's event had over a hundred families and 260 kids.

Tequilla Simpson brought her three kids. She said it's brought nothing but joy to them.

"This is a nice event, and I want to show appreciation to the police department. They did a good job," she said.

The same can be said for Yuri Ulloa and his family. His wife and child waited patiently in line for presents.

"It was a surprise for us. The school chose her to come here and get some presents," he said.

Christmas is a magical time where the goal is to share joy with others. What better way than to put smiles on the faces of those who need it most.

