Advertisement

Mom group providing Christmas gifts to 500 children

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A group of mothers in Wellington is once again making sure families in need are having a happy holiday season.

Every year, the Mom's Club of Wellington chooses families in need to purchase gifts for their children.

This year's toy drive began in August with organizers reporting an outpouring of support from local residents, surpassed expectations.

"Due to the pandemic, the last several years has caused local families to forgo behind able to help buy holiday gifts for their children," said Aimee Stern, founder of The Mom's Club of Wellington.

In addition to gifts, the group collected gift cards and non-perishable goods to help local families in need of food.

The toy drive ended Thursday for donations. The disbursement of the holiday items will be conducted Dec. 18-22.

The group said more than 500 children will be receiving gifts this holiday season thanks to the help of kindness of their neighbors.

Reporter Joel Lopez is working on this story and will have more details on NewsChannel 5 at 5.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Threat found in bathroom at Fort Pierce school
Palm Beach County School District approves 24/7 tutoring service
All-clear given following incident at Homestead Air Reserve Base
Death investigated in Vero Beach after bloody body found

Latest News

Police: Miramar High student arrested, charged for bringing loaded gun to school
Elton John announces concert at Hard Rock
FILE - Rod Stewart performs on stage at the Brit Awards in London, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020....
Singer Rod Stewart resolves Palm Beach hotel assault case
Florida’s unemployment numbers fall slightly in November