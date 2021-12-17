Advertisement

Police: Bodies found in Virginia may link to serial killer

Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping...
Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart in the woods.(Fairfax County Police)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Police in northern Virginia say they may have uncovered evidence of a potential serial killer after finding the remains of four bodies in a wooded area.

Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart in the woods.

In a news release issued Friday, police described the bodies as evidence of a possible serial killer.

Authorities have scheduled a Friday afternoon news conference to provide further details.

Earlier this month, police in Harrisonburg charged a man from Washington, D.C. with two counts of first-degree murder after finding two bodies in a vacant lot.

It’s unclear if the suspect is connected to Wednesday’s discovery.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Threat found in bathroom at Fort Pierce school
Palm Beach County School District approves 24/7 tutoring service
All-clear given following incident at Homestead Air Reserve Base
Death investigated in Vero Beach after bloody body found

Latest News

Maya and Charlotte are students at Supply Elementary School.
Kindergartener and second-grader in North Carolina dropped off at wrong bus stop, a few miles from home
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the...
Kim Potter on Daunte Wright’s death: The traffic stop ‘just went chaotic’
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S....
College student sentenced to 1 month for Capitol riot role
FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
Forbes editor says he testified before Trump grand jury