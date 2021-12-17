Advertisement

Police: Miramar High student arrested, charged for bringing loaded gun to school

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
A Miramar High School student has been arrested for carrying a loaded gun at the school, police said.

The incident happened Friday afternoon. Authorities have not not confirmed the identity of the student.

Miramar Police said no credible threat exists, however, they have increased police presence at the school as a precaution.

The arrest comes after a widely circulated TikTok video threatening violence in schools on Friday, Dec. 17.

South Florida schools are seeing an increase in law enforcement presence across both Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade Counties following the rise of social media threats.

Renaissance Charter Schools, which has campuses across South Florida, released a statement addressing the TikTok challenge.

The statement reads in part: "Yet another TikTok challenge has surfaced and is causing significant anxiety. The challenge is to call in or post on social media threats to schools that are supposed to happen on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. This is happening across the country, and it appears that the goal is to shut down schools. Please be aware that law enforcement is well-aware of these threats and have deemed them to be a hoax. That doesn’t mean we will ever let our guard down. Police are on high alert in all areas and will take all appropriate actions if a threat is received. Our teachers and staff are also being extra vigilant, and all safety procedures will be fully followed at all times."

