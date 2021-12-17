Singer Rod Stewart resolves Palm Beach hotel assault case

Rock singer Rod Stewart and his son have pleaded guilty to battery in an assault case stemming from a New Year's Eve 2019 altercation with a security guard at The Breakers Hotel on Palm Beach.

Court records released Friday show that Stewart and his son Sean recently entered guilty pleas to misdemeanor charges of simple battery.

The plea agreement means the Stewarts won't have to appear in court and there will be no trial.

The singer's attorney says the Stewarts will not do any jail time or be required to pay fines.

The Stewarts got into a tussle at The Breakers with security guard Jessie Dixon on Dec. 31, 2019, not long before midnight, police have said.

They said the Stewarts were part of a group that tried to enter a private event in a children's area at the posh hotel, but were not allowed. The group, which included children, created a scene and would not leave, police said.

Dixon intervened and Sean Stewart, 41, got in his face, according to the police report.

Dixon told officers he put the back of his right hand on the younger Stewart's chest and asked him to back up. Security video showed Sean Stewart then shoving Dixon and Rod Stewart, 76, punching him in the ribs.

Rod Stewart, a native of London, is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. His greatest hits include "Maggie May," "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?" and "Tonight's the Night." Queen Elizabeth II knighted him in 2016.

