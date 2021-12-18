Jay Cashmere celebrates 20 years at WPTV
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jay Cashmere is celebrating 20 years at WPTV.
He came to West Palm Beach in 2001 as a young reporter and anchor.
As a journalist, Jay has already covered big stories, like a close-up tour with the Blue Angels.
But when he landed at WPTV, he quickly emerged as the go-to newsroom reporter. The one you could count on to get the story, no matter what, no matter the conditions.
Over the years, his was always top-notch storytelling, with precision and accuracy. And that finesse landed him behind the anchor desk in no time.
Watch the video below for a look back at the impact he has made over the past two decades.
Jay Cashemere celebrates 20 years at WPTV
