Jay Cashmere celebrates 20 years at WPTV

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jay Cashmere is celebrating 20 years at WPTV.

He came to West Palm Beach in 2001 as a young reporter and anchor.

As a journalist, Jay has already covered big stories, like a close-up tour with the Blue Angels.

But when he landed at WPTV, he quickly emerged as the go-to newsroom reporter. The one you could count on to get the story, no matter what, no matter the conditions.

Over the years, his was always top-notch storytelling, with precision and accuracy. And that finesse landed him behind the anchor desk in no time.

Watch the video below for a look back at the impact he has made over the past two decades.

