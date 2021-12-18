One teen fatally shoots another inside a vehicle in Port St. Lucie
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday night in Port St. Lucie.
At approximately 11:38 p.m., police responded to SE Tiffany Avenue and SE Hillmoor Drive in reference to a 911 call reporting a gunshot victim.
Officers located a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.
Officers began lifesaving measures, but the boy died at a local hospital.
Investigators determined the victim was traveling in a vehicle with other passengers. He was sitting in the back seat when a firearm was discharged inside the vehicle, striking and killing him.
A 17-year-old boy who was a passenger in the vehicle has been arrested for the shooting death.
Police will provide further details at a news conference early this week.
