Palm Beach charity event raises more than $1.5 million to help women

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
A South Florida charity raised more than $1.5 million this week to help tens of thousands of local women.

The Promise Fund of Florida held their annual Pink Tie Guys Dash and Dine event at Club Collette in Palm Beach.

More than 100 people and their pets drove through and picked up a boxed gourmet dinner and a pink tie.

The money raised will help South Florida women pay for breast and cervical cancer screenings and to care for women diagnosed with cancer.

