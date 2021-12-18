Advertisement

Pedestrian fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Friday night in Port St. Lucie.

On December 17, 2021, at approximately 10:08 p.m., Port St. Lucie police responded to SW Crosstown Parkway at Commerce Centre Drive for a 911 call reporting a passerby had observed a body in the median.

Investigators determined the 54-year-old pedestrian was struck in the eastbound lanes of Crosstown Parkway and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver did not stop after striking the person.

Police are looking for a white SUV with front end damage.

If you have information about this crash or the suspect vehicle, please call police at 772-871-5001.

You can also remain anonymous and be eligible for an award if your information leads to an arrest by calling Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Threat found in bathroom at Fort Pierce school
Final design approved for West Palm Point project
Boil water notice in effect for part of Delray Beach
Luxury handbags swiped from high-end Palm Beach store
Florida reports 6,846 coronavirus cases, most since Sept. 24

Latest News

One teen fatally shoots another inside a vehicle in Port St. Lucie
Jay Cashmere celebrates 20 years at WPTV
Jay Cashmere celebrates 20 years at WPTV
Pep rally held at Mizner Park ahead of Boca Raton Bowl