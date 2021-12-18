Advertisement

Pep rally held at Mizner Park ahead of Boca Raton Bowl

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pep rally was held at Mizner Park Friday evening ahead of the 2021 Boca Raton Bowl.

Mark said they're rooting for the Hilltoppers during Saturday's game.

"We're going to be rooting for Western Kentucky today due to the storms and tornados they've had," he said.

Western Kentucky's opponent, Appalachian State, held their rally in Riviera Beach.

Bosting 36 businesses, Mizner Park is a destination for food and shopping. With people staying local, businesses are hoping for a bump in sales and foot traffic.

Chris Papandrea is the general manager at the Kapow Noodle Bar.

"I think along with any local bowl game between Mizner having the pep rally and the teams, guests, families, and fans staying local, I think a lot of push comes to Mizner Park," he said.

It's game on come Saturday.

"I'll say Western Kentucky, I'm going to vote for them to win by 7," said Papandrea.

The game begins Saturday at 11 a.m. at Florida Atlantic University.

Scripps Only Content 2021

