Western Kentucky QB breaks NCAA record in Boca Raton Bowl

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) during an NCAA football game against...
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) during an NCAA football game against Army, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 in West Point, N.Y. Army won 35-28. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
It's been a shootout through the first half of the Boca Raton Bowl.

Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe and Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice have combined for seven touchdown passes as the Hilltoppers lead the Mountaineers 31-24 at halftime.

Zappe's 10-yard touchdown pass -- his fourth of the half -- to Jerreth Sterns in the final minute of the second quarter was his 60th of the season, tying the NCAA single-season touchdown record set by former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

He also broke the NCAA single-season passing record with a 43-yard pass to Sterns three plays earlier.

Zappe was 24-of-31 for 311 yards through one half.

Brice threw for 170 yards and three touchdowns, but he also had one interception.

