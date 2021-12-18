Western Kentucky QB breaks NCAA records in Boca Raton Bowl

Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe made NCAA history Saturday in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Zappe completed 33-of-47 attempts for 422 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Hilltoppers to a 59-38 victory over Appalachian State in a shootout at FAU Stadium on the campus of Florida Atlantic University.

The fifth-year senior, who took advantage of an extra season of eligibility, broke the NCAA's single-season touchdown and passing records in the final game of his collegiate career. He finished the game with 5,967 passing yards on the season.

Zappe's 10-yard touchdown pass -- his fourth of the half -- to Jerreth Sterns in the final minute of the second quarter was his 60th of the season, tying the NCAA single-season touchdown record set by former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

He broke the record on Western Kentucky's second possession of the second half with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Mitchell Tinsley.

Three plays before tying the touchdown record, Zappe also broke the NCAA single-season passing record with a 43-yard pass to Sterns.

The teams essentially traded scores throughout the first half as Western Kentucky led 31-24, but the Hilltoppers pulled away in the second.

Appalachian State (10-4) got the ball first after the break, but running back Camerun Peoples fumbled and Western Kentucky defensive end Jaques Evans recovered. Western Kentucky running back Noah Whittington ran 86 yards into the end zone on the very next play, putting the Hilltoppers ahead 38-24.

Appalachian State wide receiver Jalen Virgil runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Boca Raton Bowl against Western Kentucky, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Boca Raton, Fla.

Western Kentucky (9-5) outscored the Mountaineers 21-7 in the third quarter. The lone score for Appalachian State during that span came on a 62-yard pass from quarterback Chase Brice to Malik Williams with 3:25 remaining.

Brice completed 15-of-23 attempts for 317 yards and four scores, but he also had one interception.

Zappe transferred to Western Kentucky from Houston Baptist, where he threw for more than 8,000 yards and 73 touchdowns in three seasons as a starter.

The Mountaineers ended their season with a loss for the first time since moving up to the Football Bowl Subdivision level in 2014. Appalachian State was 6-0 in six previous bowl games.

