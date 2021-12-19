Dolphins extend winning streak to 6, rally past Jets

The Miami Dolphins have pushed their winning streak to six games.

DeVante Parker caught an 11-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa for the go-ahead score with 3:37 left and the Dolphins rallied to beat the New York Jets 31-24 on Sunday.

Duke Johnson rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns for Miami.

Defensive lineman Christian Wilkins caught a touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter for the Dolphins.

Miami Dolphins defensive end Christian Wilkins scores a touchdown as New York Jets linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips missed the tackle during the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Braxton Berrios and Zach Wilson had rushing touchdowns for the Jets.

Brandin Echols ran an interception back for a score for New York.

