Dolphins extend winning streak to 6, rally past Jets
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Miami Dolphins have pushed their winning streak to six games.
DeVante Parker caught an 11-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa for the go-ahead score with 3:37 left and the Dolphins rallied to beat the New York Jets 31-24 on Sunday.
Duke Johnson rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns for Miami.
Defensive lineman Christian Wilkins caught a touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter for the Dolphins.
Braxton Berrios and Zach Wilson had rushing touchdowns for the Jets.
Brandin Echols ran an interception back for a score for New York.
