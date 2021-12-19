FAMU Alumni Association hosts free lunch for seniors

A local FAMU Alumni Association hosted free lunch for seniors Sunday.

Many seniors met for the first time at the Da Vine Fusion Tapas and Wine Bar after nearly two years of having meals delivered to them.

Members of the FAMU Alumni Chapter said they are known in the community for what they do for students. That includes scholarships for future rattlers as well as a college readiness club where they help students stay on track for college.

But once the pandemic hit, they realized seniors 65 and older needed help.

The group launched "Food on the Table," and delivered hundreds of meals to seniors.

"And for those of us who are blessed to be okay, we ought to reach back and try to help somebody else," said Monica MCcoy, president of Palm Beach County Alumni Chapter. "So this is the way that our chapter has taken the initiative to kind of pivot, not really pivot cause we're still doing our student stuff with scholarship and things we do for youth in the community, but we also wanted to touch those who are a little older and a little wiser and reach out and bless them."

The restaurant followed safety guidelines and spaced seniors out.

