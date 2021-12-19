Advertisement

Jingle Ball concert in Sunrise canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

Taboo, from left, will.i.am, J. Rey Soul and apl.de.ap of Black Eyed Peas perform during Hot...
Taboo, from left, will.i.am, J. Rey Soul and apl.de.ap of Black Eyed Peas perform during Hot 99.5's iHeartRadio 2021 Jingle Ball at Capitol One Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Florida edition of the Jingle Ball has been canceled.

"Due to the increased transmission of the new COVID-19 variant and to further minimize any potential risks, as a precautionary measure and for the safety of our staff, talent and guests, we have made the decision to cancel tonight's iHeartRadio Y100 Jingle Ball," event organizers said in a statement posted on the FLA Live Arena's website Sunday.

The Black Eyed Peas, Sean Paul and Dixie D'Amelio were among the artists scheduled to perform Sunday night in Sunrise.

Other scheduled artists were Anitta, Saweetie and Monsta X.

Megan Thee Stallion performs during Hot 99.5's iHeartRadio 2021 Jingle Ball at Capitol One...
Megan Thee Stallion performs during Hot 99.5's iHeartRadio 2021 Jingle Ball at Capitol One Arena, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Washington.

Megan Thee Stallion previously pulled out of Thursday's Jingle Ball in Atlanta, writing on Twitter that members of her team were "exposed to COVID." She said she tested negative but wasn't feeling well.

Ticket holders will receive a full refund.

