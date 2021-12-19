Advertisement

Police: Driver in hit-and-run not at fault for crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
West Palm Beach police said the driver who struck a 4-year-old boy on Okeechobee Boulevard last Sunday does not appear to be at fault for the crash.

Investigators have reviewed footage from several cameras in the area and determined that the child darted away from his family and into the path of the vehicle as it was approaching the intersection under a yellow traffic signal.

"We would still like the driver to come forward," West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said. "Our crash investigators are still aggressively working this case. So if you're the driver and are seeing this, don't come forward for us. Come forward for the family."

The child is no longer in critical condition, but still requires around-the-clock care.

"There is some progress being made with his condition," Jachles said. "He sustained life-altering injuries and certainly will have a long road to recovery ahead."

Skid marks are visible in the crosswalk of Okeechobee Boulevard at Rosemary Avenue, where a child was injured in a hit-and-run crash Dec. 12, 2021, in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla.

The child's parents held a news conference on Wednesday to plead for the driver involved in the crash to identify themselves.

"I am begging you to please come forward and show some mercy towards this little boy and for us, his family, by coming forward," the boy's mother said.

Police said the driver could still face charges for fleeing the scene.

