Tiger & son's 11 straight birdies fall short of Daly duo

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — John Daly and his college son won the PNC Championship. Tiger Woods and his 12-year-old son make them work for it.

Woods and his son set a tournament record with 11 straight birdies and were tied for the lead on the back nine. But they couldn't birdie the par-5 closing hole.

John Daly II is a freshman at Arkansas. He joined his father in making a key birdie at the 16th to regain the lead.

The two-putt birdie at the end gave them a 57 in the scramble. They set a tournament record at 27 under to win by two.

