West Palm Beach Police Department K9 Odin to receive bullet, stab protective vest

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
West Palm Beach Police Department's K9 Odin will get a donation of body armor.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a nonprofit organization, will donate a bullet and stab protective vest to K9 Odin. The vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.” and is expected within 8 to 10 weeks.

The charity has provided over 4,481 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978.

