Boca Raton man accused of killing mother of his child

Police said a 33-year-old Boca Raton man was arrested Sunday and charged with killing the mother of his child.

Egbert Durity faces a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm in connection with the shooting death.

Police said at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday they responded to a home along Glouchester Street in reference to a welfare check.

Offices said the caller requested a welfare check for her adult daughter after she received strange text messages from her number but was unable to reach her.

Police said that the daughter had went to the home on Glouchester Street to pick up her child from her child's father but had not returned.

Officers contacted the child's father, Egbert Durity, 33, who provided information on the whereabouts of the victim and the child, which further raised officers' concern.

During the investigation, police said the victim's vehicle was found unattended in a parking lot near the residence. The vehicle was parked erratically, and the victim's keys and purse were on the front seat.

Police then searched the area and entered the home to look for the woman and her child.

Officers later found the victim, whose name has not been released, dead inside a bedroom with a wound to her chest. The child was not inside the residence but was later located safe at a relative's house.

During an interview with Durity, police said he admitted to shooting the mother of his child in the chest during an argument.

Police said he then moved her vehicle and texted people from her phone to buy himself time.

The child was not present at the time of the homicide. As a result of the investigation, the child's father was arrested in the case.

Durity is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail without bond.

