Port St. Lucie police share update after 15-year-old fatally shot

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Investigators in Port St. Lucie held a briefing Monday afternoon following the shooting death of a teenager this past weekend.

A 15-year-old, whose name has not been released, died Friday night after a weapon was discharged inside a vehicle.

Police said the victim was traveling in the backseat of the vehicle with other passengers when the firearm was discharged, striking and killing him.

A 17-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting.

Assistant Chief Richard Del Toro held the news conference to share more details on the case.

