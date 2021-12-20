Advertisement

Moderna: Initial booster data shows good results on omicron

A bottle of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen on a table before Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly received an injection Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Moderna said Monday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine should offer protection against the rapidly spreading omicron variant.

Moderna said lab tests showed the booster shots now being used — half the original dose — increased by 37 times the level of antibodies able to fight omicron.

A full-dose booster was even stronger, although it came with more of the usual side effects.

Moderna's data hasn't yet undergone scientific review.

But it comes after Pfizer announced a similar antibody jump from boosters of its own COVID-19 vaccine, backing health authorities pleas for people to get the extra shots.

