News conference at 2 p.m. after teen fatally shot

Investigators in Port St. Lucie will hold a briefing Monday afternoon following the shooting death of a teenager this past weekend.

A 15-year-old, whose name has not been released, died Friday night after a weapon was discharged inside a vehicle.

Police said the victim was traveling in the backseat of the vehicle with other passengers when the firearm was discharged, striking and killing him.

A 17-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting.

Assistant Chief Richard Del Toro will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. to share more details on the case.

