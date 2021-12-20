Palm Beach County school leaders asking public to remain vigilant amid COVID-19 spike

The School District of Palm Beach County released a letter to parents, guardians and staff Monday asking the public to remain vigilant as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among district students and staff is increasing again after leveling off for a few weeks.

According to the Florida Department of Health, the cases are also increasing statewide.

"The emergence of the Omicron variant underscores the importance of preventive efforts to protect our students and staff against COVID-19," said the district in a letter. "According to public health officials, the best way to prevent the spread of this new variant or any other variant is to get vaccinated, get a booster if you are eligible, and take precautions such as wearing a facial covering while indoors."

The district added that face coverings are optional but strongly encouraged for students, employees and visitors while indoors.

"Although many are experiencing pandemic fatigue, this is not the time to let down your guard," said the district.

County school leaders ask parents and guardians to keep children home from school if they are not feeling well.

District schools will be closed for winter break beginning Dec. 23 and will reopen Jan. 5.

