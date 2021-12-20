Pedestrian struck by driver in Lake Worth Beach dies at hospital

A pedestrian who was struck by a driver Sunday night has succumbed to their injuries.

The incident happened at approximately 7:19 p.m. on the 700 block of South Dixie Highway. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was heading southbound when the pedestrian was crossing the street.

Deputies said the 40-year-old pedestrian was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center, where she later died.

Authorities are investigating.

Scripps Only Content 2021