Pedestrian struck by driver in Lake Worth Beach dies at hospital

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
A pedestrian who was struck by a driver Sunday night has succumbed to their injuries.

The incident happened at approximately 7:19 p.m. on the 700 block of South Dixie Highway. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was heading southbound when the pedestrian was crossing the street.

Deputies said the 40-year-old pedestrian was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center, where she later died.

Authorities are investigating.

