Advertisement

Police searching for 2 West Palm Beach teens believed to be runaways

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

West Palm Beach police are seeking to locate two missing teens who are believed to be runaways.

The two are not related.

Lesli Perez, 16, is described as Hispanic with brown hair, brown eyes, standing 5' 3" tall and weighing approximately 125 lbs.

She went missing from Pinewood Avenue in West Palm Beach wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans and black slide sandals.

Jocelyn Saavedra, 16, is described as Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5' 4" tall and weighing approximately 150 lbs.

She went missing from Mill Valley place in West Palm Beach. Her last clothing description is unknown.

If you have information on their whereabouts, please call West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

West Palm Beach Police Department K9 Odin to receive bullet, stab protective vest
Police locate driver, vehicle involved in fatal Port St. Lucie hit-and-run crash
Lake Worth Beach residents speak out as homes flood during rain
Boca Raton man accused of killing mother of his child
Police: Driver in hit-and-run not at fault for crash

Latest News

Palm Beach County school leaders asking public to remain vigilant amid COVID-19 spike
Worries about omicron creep into holiday plans
COVID-19 cases skyrocket 119% in Florida since Dec. 3
A bottle of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen on a table before Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura...
Moderna: Initial booster data shows good results on omicron