Animal Care & Control offering free pet adoptions for the holidays

Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control is offering free pet adoptions this holiday season.

From now until Dec. 31, the organization is waiving adoption fees for all pets.

The animal shelter said those looking to adopt a dog will go home with a bag of dog food to assist with their newly adopted pet.

Help us empty the shelter! Our kennels are full of amazing shelter dogs looking for their fur-ever homes! We are... Posted by Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control on Tuesday, December 21, 2021

