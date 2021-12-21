Advertisement

Animal Care & Control offering free pet adoptions for the holidays

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control is offering free pet adoptions this holiday season.

From now until Dec. 31, the organization is waiving adoption fees for all pets.

The animal shelter said those looking to adopt a dog will go home with a bag of dog food to assist with their newly adopted pet.

Help us empty the shelter! Our kennels are full of amazing shelter dogs looking for their fur-ever homes! We are...

Posted by Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control on Tuesday, December 21, 2021

For more information about Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control, click here.

