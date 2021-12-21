Advertisement

'Art Show in the Gardens' coming to Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
"Art Show in the Gardens" is happening January 8-9 at Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens.

The event is free to the public and will include art, fine crafts, jewelry, food, music, dancing and fun for the whole family.

WPTV is a proud sponsor of this event.

On Saturday, January 8, 2022, it will take place between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Then on Sunday, January 9, 2022, it will be between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

For more information on Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens, visit https://www.pslbg.org/art-show.html

Art Show in the Gardens flyer

