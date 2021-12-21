'Art Show in the Gardens' coming to Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
"Art Show in the Gardens" is happening January 8-9 at Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens.
The event is free to the public and will include art, fine crafts, jewelry, food, music, dancing and fun for the whole family.
On Saturday, January 8, 2022, it will take place between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Then on Sunday, January 9, 2022, it will be between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
For more information on Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens, visit https://www.pslbg.org/art-show.html
