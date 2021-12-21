Advertisement

'Celebration of Hope' happening Christmas Eve in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
'Tis the season for giving back to your community and Hospitality Helping Hands has just the event to help you spread your good fortune.

The 3rd annual Celebration of Hope event is taking place on Friday, December 24, 2021 from noon to 5 p.m. in downtown West Palm Beach.

The event will bring out a day full of food, fun, games, and toys for the little ones.

If you want to get involved, the organization has set up drop boxes at all Subculture Coffee locations for toy donations (new and not gift wrapped).

They are expecting hundreds of children at the event, so they need lots of toy donations!

You can also make a donation at Hospitality Helping Hands and their elves will do the shopping for you.

Celebration of Hope flyer
