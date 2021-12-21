Advertisement

Health director provides update on COVID-19 in Palm Beach Co.

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Palm Beach County's top health official is expected to provide an update on the surging number of COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Alina Alonso, director of the Florida Department of Health of Palm Beach County, was speaking at Tuesday morning's county commission meeting.

Dr. Alina Alonso gives a presentation to Palm Beach County commissioners on the latest COVID-19 surge, Dec. 21, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The status report comes just days before Christmas and amid a surge in cases of the omicron variant, which now accounts for 73% of COVID-19 cases in the country.

New cases of COVID-19 in Florida have skyrocketed since Dec. 3 — increasing by 119%.

The meeting began at 9:30 a.m. Watch it live here and refresh this page for the latest information.

