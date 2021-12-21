Advertisement

Lawrence Flood Jr. sentenced to 30 years in attack of Jensen Beach taxicab driver

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
A Martin County judge has sentenced a man guilty in an attack on a Jensen Beach taxicab driver.

On Monday, Judge Sherwood Bauer, Jr. sentenced Lawrence Flood Jr. to 30 years in prison, with a 15-year minimum, in the attack of former taxicab driver, Timothy Bowker.

Flood was convicted of robbery and aggravated battery back in November after a five-day trial.

Flood was one of three men charged in connection with the attack outside a Cumberland Farms convenience store in 2013.

Authorities said Bowker suffered nearly a dozen stab wounds to the face, head and neck.

The attack, which nearly killed him, left Bowker partially blind and suffering from a long-term brain injury.

As part of Flood's sentence, he is ordered to serve restitution to the victim.

