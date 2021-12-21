Advertisement

Local firefighters deliver toys to pediatric patients at Palm Beach Children’s Hospital

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pediatric patients at the Palm Beach Children’s Hospital in West Palm Beach received an extra special visit from Santa Claus Tuesday morning.

Ol’ Saint Nick traded in his sleigh for a firetruck to surprise the children ahead of Christmas Day.

Toys and gift cards were also distributed by local firefighters and the members of the Fraternal Order of Leatherhead Society.

This year marks the Fraternal Order of Leatherhead Society's (F.O.O.L.S.) 17th annual Santa visit to Palm Beach Children's Hospital since the hospital opened in 2004.

For more information about the organization, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Omicron spreading quickly in Florida
Police identify suspect after 15-year-old fatally shot
Boca Raton man accused of killing mother of his child
Pedestrian struck by driver in Lake Worth Beach dies at hospital
Police locate driver, vehicle involved in fatal Port St. Lucie hit-and-run crash

Latest News

'Celebration of Hope' happening Christmas Eve in West Palm Beach
'Art Show in the Gardens' coming to Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens
Man accused of killing teen girl in West Palm Beach
A man charges his electric car at an electrical charging point in Rivas Vaciamadrid, Spain,...
St. Lucie County TPO surveying need for electric car charging stations