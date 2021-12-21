Local firefighters deliver toys to pediatric patients at Palm Beach Children’s Hospital

Pediatric patients at the Palm Beach Children’s Hospital in West Palm Beach received an extra special visit from Santa Claus Tuesday morning.

Ol’ Saint Nick traded in his sleigh for a firetruck to surprise the children ahead of Christmas Day.

Toys and gift cards were also distributed by local firefighters and the members of the Fraternal Order of Leatherhead Society.

This year marks the Fraternal Order of Leatherhead Society's (F.O.O.L.S.) 17th annual Santa visit to Palm Beach Children's Hospital since the hospital opened in 2004.

SWEET SMILES GALORE !! 🎅🎁🎄🚒❄️🧸Santa just made a special toy delivery to Palm Beach Children’s Hospital in West Palm Beach! Local firefighters and members of the Fraternal Order of Leatherhead Society (F.O.O.L.S.) added magic to the holiday season for pediatric patients #wptv pic.twitter.com/1n6UN6LL8b — Linnie Supall WPTV (@LinnieSupall) December 21, 2021

