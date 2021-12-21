Advertisement

Man accused of killing teen girl in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
A Fort Pierce man is accused of fatally shooting a 16-year-old girl in West Palm Beach.

Larry Young Jr., 25, was arrested Thursday by U.S. marshals on unrelated charges in St. Lucie County.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said Young fired a gun during a Dec. 10 altercation in the 500 block of 17th Street, killing the teen bystander.

The victim's name was being withheld by police.

Young faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

