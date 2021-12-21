Man brings kindness to South Florida through 'Venmo Challenge'

If someone walks in Ryan Cwick's shoes, it will more than likely take them on a path of kindness.

While scrolling through social media, he discovered the "Venmo Challenge," named after the popular mobile payment service.

"Everyone Venmo's you 50 cents, a dollar, whatever they can. And basically what they do is once they Venmo it to me, then I send it over and give it to someone who's having a rough time," Cwick said.

From birthday gifts to buckets of toiletries and teacher supplies, Cwick said he quickly got hooked on the holiday spirit.

"It's one of the best feelings that you can feel, doing something for someone else. And once I saw the response and someone who's going through a tough time, it really hit home for me," he said.

WPTV caught up with him during one of his surprise deliveries. The recipient didn't want to be filmed, but you can find plenty of other Venmo challenge recipients on Cwick's Instagram page.

"I've been doing this about a little over a year now," he said. "And the amount of people we've touched and helped has been crazy, but the bigger part is the amount of people that've pitched in."

People from all over the world are helping to make Cwick's projects possible, including 25 acts of kindness during Christmas, and Thanksgiving baskets.

"Just the response of people wanting to do more for others is what's truly inspiring out of it," Cwick said.

Recipients of the challenge are nominees who Cwick said need it the most.

"Throughout life, we get knocked down and go through some hard times. Sometimes a little act of kindness can push you to the next level," Cwick explained

The following and support have grown enough for Cwick to make the challenge a year-round event. In just over a year getting started, Cwick has helped about 25 people and raised more than $20,000

"Kindness is free," Cwick said. "It really comes down to are you willing to do something for someone else."

