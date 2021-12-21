Advertisement

St. Lucie County TPO surveying need for electric car charging stations

A man charges his electric car at an electrical charging point in Rivas Vaciamadrid, Spain,...
A man charges his electric car at an electrical charging point in Rivas Vaciamadrid, Spain, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Spain is Europe's second-leading car maker but it is lagging behind when it comes to electric cars, a situation that the government aims to change by using around five billion euros of the EU pandemic recovery funds to kickstart the electric car industry. The government plans to spend big, to install a network of public recharging stations and to convince customers about the benefits of buying electric or hybrid vehicles. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

St. Lucie County’s Transportation Planning Organization is conducting a survey on the future needs of electric car charging stations.

The county's TPO is asking drivers to fill out a form answering questions about charging stations.

The survey aims to address future needs of having adequate electrical vehicle charging stations throughout the community.

To complete the survey, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Omicron spreading quickly in Florida
Police identify suspect after 15-year-old fatally shot
Boca Raton man accused of killing mother of his child
Pedestrian struck by driver in Lake Worth Beach dies at hospital
Police locate driver, vehicle involved in fatal Port St. Lucie hit-and-run crash

Latest News

Man accused of killing teen girl in West Palm Beach
Pregnant woman tests positive for COVID-19, gives birth, survives after months on ventilator
Lawrence Flood Jr. sentenced to 30 years in attack of Jensen Beach taxicab driver
Animal Care & Control offering free pet adoptions for the holidays