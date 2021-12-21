St. Lucie County TPO surveying need for electric car charging stations
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
St. Lucie County’s Transportation Planning Organization is conducting a survey on the future needs of electric car charging stations.
The county's TPO is asking drivers to fill out a form answering questions about charging stations.
The survey aims to address future needs of having adequate electrical vehicle charging stations throughout the community.
