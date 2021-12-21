St. Lucie County TPO surveying need for electric car charging stations

St. Lucie County’s Transportation Planning Organization is conducting a survey on the future needs of electric car charging stations.

The county's TPO is asking drivers to fill out a form answering questions about charging stations.

The survey aims to address future needs of having adequate electrical vehicle charging stations throughout the community.

ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING STATION SURVEY

