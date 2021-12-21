Advertisement

Trump to hold Jan. 6 news conference at Mar-a-Lago

FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2019, file photo President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media...
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2019, file photo President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media following a Christmas Eve video teleconference with members of the military at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. Congressional Republicans are at a crossroads with Donald Trump. One branch of the party is keeping close to the former president, hoping to harness the power of his political brand for their campaigns. The other is splitting away and trying to chart a post-Trump future. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday he'll hold a news conference at his South Florida residence next month on the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Capitol riot.

Trump is planning a Jan. 6 news conference at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, the ex-commander-in-chief said in a statement released by Save America, one of his political committees.

The date marks exactly one year after a group of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington while Congress was assembled to certify the election of then-President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump has repeatedly remarked, without evidence to support his claim, that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent.

He perpetuated that narrative in his latest statement, once again referring to his defeat as "the rigged Presidential Election of 2020."

Five people -- four protesters and a Capitol police officer -- died in the riot.

In the aftermath of the riot, Trump skipped the inauguration and was impeached by the House for inciting the insurrection. He moved to Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House.

Trump criticized recent elections in states like Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania but proclaimed that "strong Patriots who love America" will help save the country. He went on to say that his news conference will "discuss all of these points and more."

"Until then, remember, the insurrection took place on Nov. 3," he said. "It was the completely unarmed protest of the rigged election that took place on Jan. 6."

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Omicron spreading quickly in Florida
Police identify suspect after 15-year-old fatally shot
Boca Raton man accused of killing mother of his child
Pedestrian struck by driver in Lake Worth Beach dies at hospital
Police locate driver, vehicle involved in fatal Port St. Lucie hit-and-run crash

Latest News

Sheriff urges gun owners to lock up weapons
'Celebration of Hope' happening Christmas Eve in West Palm Beach
'Art Show in the Gardens' coming to Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens
Firefighters deliver toys to pediatric patients at Palm Beach Children's Hospital