Arrest made in connection with homicide of Pahokee trans woman Bee Love Slater

The Hendry County Sheriff's Office arrested Marcus Lynell Thompson in connection with the death of Bee Love Slater.

Sheriff Steve Whidden made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Slater was a transgender woman killed in Hendry County. Investigators found the 23-year-old's body in a burned out vehicle on Sept. 4, 2019.

Thompson, 35, is charged with first-degree homicide accessory after the fact, and arson accessory after the fact.

Whidden said the investigation in this case continues.

Investigators are still looking for the person who murdered Slater.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office at 863-674-5600.

