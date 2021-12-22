Arrest made in homicide of Pahokee trans woman Bee Love Slater
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
An arrest has been made in the homicide of Bee Love Slater, according to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office.
Slater was a transgender woman killed in Hendry County. Investigators found the 23-year-old's body in a burned out vehicle on Sept. 4, 2019.
RELATED: $10,000 reward offered after Pahokee trans woman, Bee Love Slater, killed 1 year ago
The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office will hold a news conference today at 1 p.m. with more details.
Scripps Only Content 2021