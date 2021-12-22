Arrest made in homicide of Pahokee trans woman

An arrest has been made in the homicide of Bolman Slater, according to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office.

Slater, also known as "Bee Love," was a transgender woman killed in Hendry County. Investigators found the 24-year-old's body in a burned out vehicle on Sept. 4, 2019.

The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office will hold a news conference today at 1 p.m. for further details.

