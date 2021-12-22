Advertisement

Arrest made in homicide of Pahokee trans woman

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An arrest has been made in the homicide of Bolman Slater, according to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office.

Slater, also known as "Bee Love," was a transgender woman killed in Hendry County. Investigators found the 24-year-old's body in a burned out vehicle on Sept. 4, 2019.

RELATED: $10,000 reward offered after Pahokee trans woman, Bee Love Slater, killed 1 year ago

The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office will hold a news conference today at 1 p.m. for further details.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Omicron spreading quickly in Florida
Lawrence Flood Jr. sentenced to 30 years in attack of Jensen Beach taxicab driver
COVID-19 cases on the rise in schools in Palm Beach County
Man accused of killing teen girl in West Palm Beach
Police identify suspect after 15-year-old fatally shot

Latest News

Officer-involved shooting closes PGA Boulevard at I-95 in Palm Beach Gardens
Residents decorate street's median with Christmas lights
Treasure Coast businesses capitalize on holiday shopping rush
COVID-19 cases on the rise in schools in Palm Beach County