Large police presence closes PGA Blvd. at I-95 in Palm Beach Gardens

A large police presence has closed the westbound lanes of PGA Blvd. at I-95 in Palm Beach Gardens.

The scene has also closed the I-95 exit ramp at PGA Blvd.

Authorities haven't yet said what caused the closure, but a large crime scene trailer and several law enforcement vehicles can be seen.

There is police activity on PGA Blvd. at I95. All westbound lanes of PGA Blvd are closed at I95. The westbound ramp of I95 to PGA Blvd is closed at this time. All eastbound lanes are open. — Palm Beach Gardens Police (@PBGPD) December 22, 2021

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates in this article.

Scripps Only Content 2021