Advertisement

Large police presence closes PGA Blvd. at I-95 in Palm Beach Gardens

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A large police presence has closed the westbound lanes of PGA Blvd. at I-95 in Palm Beach Gardens.

The scene has also closed the I-95 exit ramp at PGA Blvd.

Authorities haven't yet said what caused the closure, but a large crime scene trailer and several law enforcement vehicles can be seen.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates in this article.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Omicron spreading quickly in Florida
Lawrence Flood Jr. sentenced to 30 years in attack of Jensen Beach taxicab driver
COVID-19 cases on the rise in schools in Palm Beach County
Man accused of killing teen girl in West Palm Beach
Police identify suspect after 15-year-old fatally shot

Latest News

Residents decorate street's median with Christmas lights
Treasure Coast businesses capitalize on holiday shopping rush
COVID-19 cases on the rise in schools in Palm Beach County
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2019, file photo President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media...
Trump to hold Jan. 6 news conference at Mar-a-Lago