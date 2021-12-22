Advertisement

Motorcyclist suffers fatal injuries in Fort Pierce crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Fort Pierce.

At 12:10 p.m. Fort Pierce police officers responded to Oleander Avenue and King Orange Drive in reference to the crash.

Officers learned a motorcycle traveling southbound on Oleander Avenue collided with a pickup truck that was turning left onto Oleander Avenue from Digiorgio Road.

The motorcyclist was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The case remains under investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting closes PGA Boulevard at I-95 in Palm Beach Gardens
Omicron spreading quickly in Florida
Lawrence Flood Jr. sentenced to 30 years in attack of Jensen Beach taxicab driver
COVID-19 cases on the rise in schools in Palm Beach County
Man accused of killing teen girl in West Palm Beach

Latest News

Florida's coronavirus cases spike to 10,194, highest Sept. 12
West Palm Beach couple enjoys ballroom dancing in their 90s
Murder suspect to deputy: 'I killed that mother (expletive)'
Justice on the way for slain transgender woman