Motorcyclist suffers fatal injuries in Fort Pierce crash
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Fort Pierce.
At 12:10 p.m. Fort Pierce police officers responded to Oleander Avenue and King Orange Drive in reference to the crash.
Officers learned a motorcycle traveling southbound on Oleander Avenue collided with a pickup truck that was turning left onto Oleander Avenue from Digiorgio Road.
The motorcyclist was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center where he later died as a result of his injuries.
The case remains under investigation.
