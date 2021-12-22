Advertisement

Neighbors decorate street's median with Christmas lights in Lake Worth Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

One Lake Worth Beach neighborhood is getting into the Christmas spirit.

If you drive around the South Palm Park historic district, you'll notice the variety of Christmas lights decorating the street's median.

Right after Thanksgiving, residents decorate a section of the median in front of their house.

Afterwards, neighbors have an outdoor social event and vote on who won the holiday median of the year.

This tradition has been going on for 20 years.

"People we haven't met before...they all come out. and it brings the neighborhood together. It's a team effort and neighborhood. Every block rally around decorating. Every block has a block caption," said Natalie Makepeace with the neighborhood association.

The city provides the outlets and pays for the electricity bill.

If you'd like to drive through and view the lights, go to South Palm Way between 5th and 18th Avenue South.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Omicron spreading quickly in Florida
Lawrence Flood Jr. sentenced to 30 years in attack of Jensen Beach taxicab driver
COVID-19 cases on the rise in schools in Palm Beach County
Police identify suspect after 15-year-old fatally shot
Man accused of killing teen girl in West Palm Beach

Latest News

Treasure Coast businesses capitalize on holiday shopping rush
COVID-19 cases on the rise in schools in Palm Beach County
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2019, file photo President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media...
Trump to hold Jan. 6 news conference at Mar-a-Lago
Sheriff urges gun owners to lock up weapons