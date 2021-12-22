Advertisement

Officer-involved shooting closes PGA Boulevard at I-95 in Palm Beach Gardens

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Florida Department of Law Enforecment and the Palm Beach County state attorney's office are investigating a police-involved shooting Wednesday morning in Palm Beach Gardens.

Palm Beach Gardens police said the shooting occurred just before 8 a.m. near PGA Boulevard at Interstate 95.

According to authorities, no officers were injured, but a suspect is in custody and being treated at an area hospital.

The large police presence closed the westbound lanes of PGA Boulevard at I-95 for hours.

A large crime scene trailer and several law enforcement vehicles could be seen blocking the roadway.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates in this article.

