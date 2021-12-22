Treasure Coast businesses capitalize on holiday shopping rush

This year's holiday shopping season is different than in year's past. With supply chain issues, shipping delays and freight issues, many local businesses are benefitting.

Bobbie Peppers has decided to stay close to home while picking out last-minute gift ideas.

"Everything is within arm's reach and the stuff here is amazing," said Peppers, while finishing her Christmas shopping at the Hobe Sound Beach Shop.

Peppers also decided to shop local to help support small businesses, after many stores took a big hit at the height of the pandemic.

"The shipping is always a hassle, and you don't know if you're going to get it in time, and where it's going to go, or it lands at your neighbor's house," Peppers said. "The uniqueness also, it's not cookie cutter like in the big stores, so that's kind of cool."

Shipping delays, supply chain issues and higher prices are also factors that are driving shoppers to smaller businesses this year.

"Things you can't get online or in the big box stores, you can get here," said George Kleine, co-owner of the Hobe Sound Beach Shop.

The beach shop also suffered in the early days of the pandemic. This year, the family-owned business listened to the warning signs and ordered merchandise early to keep the store fully stocked and keep customers coming back.

"We have been very pleased. The community response has just been so good, so many people are saying we want to shop local, we're trying to shop local," Kleine said.

Around the corner, the Posh Pineapple is also seeing an increase in traffic.

"It has not stopped, it's wonderful," said Judy Cofer, who works at the Posh Pineapple.

The unique small-town store--has weathered some delays and supply issues, but it's also reaping the benefits of more customers deciding to shop local.

"They don't want to have to go north or south to go to malls, they want us here," Cofer said.

With only a few days left, the rush is on, and the small stores are looking to finish the shopping season strong.

"I cannot believe it's already here," Peppers said. "I love supporting local."

