A Child’s Home: Better to Give event shows kids how to care for others

By Megan Hayes
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - On any given day, around 750 children are ready for adoption in Palm Beach and Broward Counties.

Watch “A Child’s Home” every week and meet a local child looking for a forever home. You’ll see how you can become an adoptive parent and give someone the family they deserve.

Created by ChildNet, a community-based agency serving Broward and Palm Beach County.

*Sponsored by AChildsHome.org.

(Video produced by Sydney Steinger, host of A Child’s Home.)

Watch “A Child’s Home” on Wednesday’s during The FOX29 10 O’Clock News.
