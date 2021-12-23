Knife-wielding man yelled at officer to "shoot"

New details are emerging about the chaotic scene early Wednesday morning moments before an officer-involved shooting in Palm Beach Gardens.

Shawn Weiland, the man Palm Beach Gardens Police shot around 7:40 along PGA Boulevard near I-95, is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting with violence.

The 34-year-old was not present for his court appearance Thursday morning as he’s still hospitalized at St. Mary's Medical Center.

According to newly released court documents, a security guard at a nearby hotel called police after a man later identified as Weiland tried to “run up” on a guest.

Police claim Weiland was armed with knives in both hands and refused to drop them when they encountered him walking in and out of traffic on PGA Boulevard.

At one-point police say he started yelling “shoot” at an officer.

Police say a taser had no effect on Weiland who then took “three quick steps” towards an officer who shot the man three times.

Court records show Weiland was previously arrested for domestic battery and assault in 2012 and possession of oxycodone in 2011.

Both cases were dropped by prosecutors.

A judge issued a restraining order last year after Weiland's mother told the court that he hit and bruised her.

He also has an extensive citation history, ranging from DUI to driving on a suspended license to routine infractions, according to court records.

A man who said he lives near Weiland and who did not want to show his face told Contact 5 the 34-year-old would often knock on his door and exhibit what he called weird behavior.

“We actually called the police once and he was knocking on other doors too asking for somebody,” he said. “I finally had to tell him hey, don’t knock on my door anymore.”

No one answered the door at Weiland's Palm Beach Gardens address when we knocked on the door for comment.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney’s Office are investigating.

The officers involved are on paid administrative leave which is standard procedure. Their names have not been released.

