Masks required for visitors of Broward County government facilities

Broward County Schools interim superintendent Vickie Cartwright walks with American Federation...
Broward County Schools interim superintendent Vickie Cartwright walks with American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten as they visit the New River Middle School, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Weingarten is on a nationwide tour of schools to stress the importance of safely returning to five-day-a-week in person learning. Broward County is one of numerous school districts in Florida with a mask mandate for students. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)
Published: Dec. 23, 2021
Masks will once again be required in Broward County government facilities after Christmas.

The county announced Thursday that the new policy will take effect Monday when offices reopen after the Christmas holiday.

Visitors entering a Broward County government facility will be required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases because of the omicron variant.

A mask requirement for county employees remains in effect.

Florida's coronavirus cases have spiked to their highest since Sept. 12. In one week, cases have risen 76,326, which is second only behind New York City.

