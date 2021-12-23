Masks required for visitors of Broward County government facilities

Masks will once again be required in Broward County government facilities after Christmas.

The county announced Thursday that the new policy will take effect Monday when offices reopen after the Christmas holiday.

Visitors entering a Broward County government facility will be required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases because of the omicron variant.

A mask requirement for county employees remains in effect.

Florida's coronavirus cases have spiked to their highest since Sept. 12. In one week, cases have risen 76,326, which is second only behind New York City.

