Advertisement

Pfizer to add third dose to COVID-19 vaccine trial for children under 5, causing delays

Pfizer is adding a third dose to the trial, which is a setback for those hoping to have the...
Pfizer is adding a third dose to the trial, which is a setback for those hoping to have the vaccine early next year.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Parents with children younger than 5 will have to keep waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine for their kids.

Last week, vaccine maker Pfizer announced it was amending the clinical trial of its vaccine in children 6 months to 5 years old.

The company said adding the two doses didn’t elicit the same kind of robust immune response as it did in children 5 and older.

They are now adding a third dose to the trial, which is a setback for those hoping to have the vaccine early next year.

Pfizer said it plans to submit data in the first part of 2022, which means it won’t be available until the second quarter of 2022, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder suspect to deputy: 'I killed that mother (expletive)'
Officer-involved shooting closes PGA Boulevard at I-95 in Palm Beach Gardens
Arrest made in connection with homicide of Pahokee trans woman
Lawrence Flood Jr. sentenced to 30 years in attack of Jensen Beach taxicab driver
Motorcyclist suffers fatal injuries in Fort Pierce crash

Latest News

Black Friday shoppers wear face masks and gloves during the coronavirus pandemic as they leave...
Consumer prices up 5.7% over past year, fastest in 39 years
City sees increase in shootings in Pleasant City neighborhood
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The...
Jurors in the Elizabeth Holmes trial may take next week off
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is awarding more than $241 million in grants to bolster...
Buttigieg doles out $241M to US ports to boost supply chain