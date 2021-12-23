Advertisement

Police search for man who hit 3-year-old boy at Walgreens

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Police are trying to find a 27-year-old man who was caught on camera assaulting a 3-year-old boy at a Walgreens in Miami.

The incident occurred Dec. 13 at a Walgreens on Northwest 20th Street near Northwest 16th Avenue.

Miami police said surveillance video showed a woman standing in the pharmacy line with her 3-year-old son when a man, seemingly unprovoked, punched the child in his head before rushing out of the store.

Paramedics were called and treated the boy at the scene.

Detectives later identified the attacker as Marvin Green. Anyone who recognizes him and knows where he may be is asked to call police at 305-603-6940.

